In a segment flooded with Maruti Suzuki vehicles, Hyundai continues to make inroads with the Grand i10 Nios. The South Korean manufacturer has recently launched the 2023 Grand i10 Nios, which starts from Rs 5.69 lakh and is available with a single engine option — a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine. It is mated to either a 5-speed manual transmission or an AMT. We take the 2023 Grand i10 Nios for a quick spin and find out what’s new.