Honda launched India’s most popular mid-size sedan, the 2024 version of the City. The facelift City offers a slew of features along with design tweaks and interior upgrades. The most important feature update is the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) which will be available across all the variants except for the petrol entry-level SV trim. The standard petrol City starts from Rs 11.49 lakh and the hybrid from Rs 18.89 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Watch our first drive impressions here.