2023 BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Review: Gunning for Mercedes-Benz C-Class?

BMW India launched the 2023 3 Series Gran Limousine. It is available in two variants — the petrol 330Li M Sport and the diesel 320Ld M Sport. The former is priced at Rs 57.90 lakh and the latter at Rs 59.50 lakh, ex-showroom. After being launched a couple of years ago and replacing the 3 Series GT, the long-wheel-based Gran Limousine has received a nip-and-tuck job. It is locally produced in India and is available in both petrol and diesel, 330Li and 320Ld. We review the petrol 330Li trim and tell you what’s new in the new sports sedan.