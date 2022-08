The new Hyundai Tucson has been priced between Rs. 27.70 lakh to Rs. 34.39 lakh, ex-showroom, and at these numbers it lies at the more expensive side of the premium SUV segment. It gets 60+ safety and comfort features, a choice of two engines, two buttery smooth automatic transmission options but is that enough to sweeten the deal? Watch our 2022 Hyundai Tucson Review to find out.