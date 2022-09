Citroen India has launched the C5 Aircross facelift in the country at Rs 36.67 lakh, ex-showroom. This premium mid-size SUV will now only be available in a single variant, the Shine. It continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that develops 175 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The C5 Aircross retains the 8-speed automatic transmission. The new 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross is available in four monotones and three dual-tone colours. Watch our first drive impressions of the SUV here!