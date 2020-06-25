2020 TVS Apache RR310 BS6 Review: Road Test, Features and Specs

2020 TVS Apache RR310 is so much more than just a BS6 upgrade. For just Rs 12,000 more, the bike now offers some segment-first and best features including a 5-inch coloured TFT instrument cluster, four riding modes, ride-by-wire throttle and more. In this detailed review, Pradeep Shah tells you what all has broadly changed over the BS4 model, how the bike is to ride now and should you pay the extra price that it demands?