Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6 Comparison Review: Top speed, mileage, price!

The king of retro classic bikes in India in the 350cc segment – Royal Enfield Classic 350 finally gets a worthy rival in the form of the Benelli Imperiale 400 (after Jawa’s struggle to deliver bikes). We recently pitted the BS6 versions of the two classics against each other to find out which one is a better offering and delivers more bang for your buck. Pradeep Shah and Lijo Mathai spent an entire day with the said bikes to answer some key questions!