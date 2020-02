2020 BS6 TVS Apache RR310 First Ride Review | Improved refinement & smartphone connectivity

2020 TVS Apache RR 310 Track Ride Review: After some laps of the MMRT in Chennai, we’re convinced that the 2020 edition RR 310 has come forth with a new personality. Sure, the ride dynamics remain the same but it is now definitely more refined than ever before transforming the ride experience for the better. Abhilasha Singh finds out more about the new ride modes and other new features.