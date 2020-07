चमत्कारी 350cc Royal Enfield Bullet जो करती है मन्नत पूरी | Bullet Baba Rajasthan

Om Banna Dham or Bullet Baba Temple in Rajasthan has an interesting story behind. Thousands of people everyday flock from different parts of the country here to worship a 350cc Royal Enfield Bullet that fulfills wishes as it is believed to have divine superpowers. Know the spine-chilling story of this bike in this video as Pradeep Shah takes you for a visit to this holy place! बुलेट बाबा मंदिर राजस्थान