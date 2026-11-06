Why Hero, Royal Enfield, TVS are targeting Europe

Indian two-wheeler makers at EICMA 2026 showcase advanced chassis, electronics, and Euro 5+ compliant engines to compete globally, with a focus on Europe’s mid-capacity market and electric innovation.

A walk through the halls of Eicma 2026 made one thing clear: Indian two-wheeler manufacturers are no longer relying on cost-efficiency or volume to compete on the global stage, but are trying to match the Europeans and Japanese on chassis dynamics, advanced componentry, connectivity, and electronics.

Hardware selection

The clearest indicator of this could be seen in tier-one hardware selection. For long, Indian motorcycles used traditional telescopic forks and basic box-section swingarms, but the bikes showcased in Milan heavily adopted perimeter trellis frames, high-performance upside-down (USD) front forks from suspension giants like KYB and Showa, and radial braking hardware.

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European blueprint

TVS RTR 125 LC

Powertrains have evolved to meet stringent Western market expectations. The best example of this was TVS’s production-ready RTR 125 LC, which squeezes the absolute legal limit out of its category, delivering 11 kW (14.9 PS) at 9,000 rpm and 12 Nm of torque from its liquid-cooled 125cc four-valve DOHC engine. Aimed at European A1 licence holders, it pairs a Synchro Stiff trellis frame and cast swingarm with a 41-mm KYB USD front fork, an adjustable rear monoshock, a 300-mm front disc with a radially mounted ByBre (short for By Brembo) caliper, dual-channel ABS, and a 13-cm (5-inch) TFT display featuring full-screen map mirroring and turn-by-turn navigation.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750

In the midsize segment, Royal Enfield’s Himalayan 750 – with a 743cc air/oil-cooled parallel-twin engine developing 63 Nm of torque – features fully adjustable 43-mm Showa USD front forks with 190-mm travel, a Showa mono-tube IFP rear monoshock, 19-inch front and 17-inch rear tubeless tyres, a 6-axis IMU, five riding modes, cornering ABS, and traction control.

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Hero XPulse 450

Similarly, Hero’s adventure flagship, the XPulse 450 – powered by a 421cc liquid-cooled DOHC engine developing 46.6 PS – has a fully adjustable 43-mm KYB USD suspension with a massive 225-mm travel, and category-first Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration.

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These specifications are unique to the Indian market, but are common in Europe.

Norton 450 Urban

Under TVS’s ownership, Norton Motorcycles also made its own world debut with the 450 Urban – a 454cc single-cylinder platform engineered for A2 licence holders in Europe, and will also be launched in India.

Electric frontiers

On the electric front, Indian brands aren’t focusing on low-speed bikes as the Chinese are doing, but are pushing technological boundaries. For example, Bengaluru-based Ultraviolette launched the X47 Venom, the first motorcycle built on its new 100V VX-100 architecture. Utilising advanced soft magnetic composites (SMC) from the aerospace industry, the X47 Venom delivers a peak power output of 30 kW (40 hp), 550 Nm of wheel torque, claimed range of 323 km, 0-100 km/h time of just 5.9 seconds, and a top speed of 155 km/h. It also has a 1.6 kW onboard charger, Bosch dual-channel switchable ABS, dynamic stability control, and industry-first UV Hypersense radar intelligence paired with front and rear dashcams using Sony IMX 307 sensors. Ultraviolette also debuted the Tesseract Maxi electric scooter, which packs a 6 kWh battery delivering 15 kW (20 hp) of peak power, 14-inch wheels, 32 litres of storage, and integrated radar tech enabling blind spot detection and lane change assist.

Hero Vida UBX

Hero’s EV arm Vida previewed the UBX 06 concept, a neo-naked electric motorcycle featuring supermoto-inspired ergonomics, gold USD front forks, a mid-drive motor layout, a full TFT display, and modular battery architecture. Adding to the European ecosystem, Hero’s Novus Labs incubator presented its NEX 1 foldable urban EV and NEX 2 multi-use trike prototype, demonstrating how Indian R&D hubs are investing in futuristic micro-mobility concepts.

Why Europe, not the US?

These machines meet strict Euro 5+ emission standards, A1 and A2 licence categorisation, complex ABS calibration, and high-spec chassis components – basically giving them a global stamp of approval. So why aren’t markets such as the US also on the radar of Indian companies?

For over two decades, Indians have been exporting rugged, low-cost commuter bikes to South America and Africa, but the developed markets such as the US have been largely bypassed (except by Royal Enfield that has a small presence there). The reason is that Americans have a cultural and highway obsession with heavy, high-displacement cruisers ranging from 800cc to over 1,800cc – where Indians don’t have a product. Europe, on the other hand, has dense urban environments, structured licensing tiers, and loves mid-capacity sportbikes and EVs, offers the ideal proving ground for Indian engineering.