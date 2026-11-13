Ultraviolette scales up EV push with $85 million funding

Bengaluru-based Ultraviolette Automotive raises $85M to expand and rival ICE bikes with the X-47 Venom, offering sportbike performance and authentic EV experience. Deliveries begin Nov 15.

Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler start-up Ultraviolette Automotive is doubling down on its expansion strategy, thanks to newly raised $85 million (almost Rs 815 crore) funding, and is aiming squarely at mainstream internal combustion engine (ICE) rivals such as Bajaj, TVS, Hero, and even Royal Enfield.

ALSO READ Auto industry gears up for Bharat Mobility Expo 2027

It will start customer deliveries of the X-47 Venom on November 15 – a motorcycle that CTO Niraj Rajmohan said has “sportbike-like performance, street bike-like agility, and adventure bike-like capability.” Priced from Rs 2.65-3.99 lakh, ex-showroom, the X-47 Venom has two battery pack options – 7.5 kWh (227 km claimed range), and 11 kWh (343 km); it doesn’t have an EV competitor, and instead rivals ICE bikes like the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, Bajaj Pulsar NS400z and Dominar 400, and Triumph Scrambler 400 X.

On the business front, CEO Narayan Subramaniam said the start-up has expanded its domestic footprint to 60 retail touchpoints across India — nearly 90% of which are operated by partners with established automotive backgrounds. With an existing customer base of roughly 8,000 riders, the brand has posted 30-40% quarter-on-quarter growth, lifting annual revenue from Rs 30 crore in FY25 to Rs 130 crore. Much of this momentum stems from the X-47 crossover platform, which accounts for three-quarters of sales.

“Our learnings came from Tesla,” said Subramaniam, explaining how solving complex engineering hurdles on the flagship F77 allowed the start-up to cascade its 100-volt architecture downstream into accessible segments like the upcoming Tesseract scooter and Shockwave motorcycle. “You don’t introduce something just for the sake of it… what Tesla did right was approach it top-down. While the Model S was on the premium side, the Model X, Model Y, and Model 3 were in accessible price points, which benefited from the tech mastered with the Model S.”

Advertisement

Backed by deep-tech investors including TDK Ventures, Yali Capital, Qualcomm, and Lingotto, Ultraviolette is developing a larger manufacturing facility designed to scale to 250,000 units annually in its first phase over the next 2-3 years, and eventually to 500,000 units. With over 80,000 bookings in the pipeline for its upcoming products, Subramaniam said the immediate priority is ramping up scooter output to 10,000 units a month. Despite strategic backing from TVS Motor Company, he said Ultraviolette’s R&D remains independent, modelling its long-term portfolio breadth on global giants like Honda rather than remaining a niche player.

ALSO READ TVS Motor to raise Brazil production capacity to 1.3 lakh units by 2027

That R&D independence is evident in the riding dynamics of the X-47 Venom, where Ultraviolette has deliberately avoided artificial gimmicks such as simulated gearshifts, clutch levers, or exhaust audio – features that some other start-ups offer.

“Some of our early prototypes had such features, but to us these came across as gimmicks, and as a brand we wanted authenticity in the EV experience,” said Rajmohan, explaining why the start-up rejected faux gearboxes and reverse-twist regenerative braking. Instead of mimicking combustion mechanics, Rajmohan noted that their EVs rely on calibrated ride modes — Glide, Combat, and Ballistic — alongside intuitive lift-off deceleration mapped naturally to the throttle’s zero position, prioritising rider ergonomics over novelty or gimmicks.