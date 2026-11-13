TVS Motor to raise Brazil production capacity to 1.3 lakh units by 2027

TVS Motor Company is expanding in Brazil with increased production capacity, new flagship stores, a wider retail footprint, and enhanced after-sales service through its partnership with Mottu, aiming for sustainable growth.

TVS Motor Company, part of the TVS Venu Group, is stepping up its expansion in Brazil, backed by higher production capacity, a wider retail footprint and an expanded after-sales service network.

The company currently has an annual production capacity of around 110,000 units in Brazil and plans to increase it to 130,000 units by 2027. It has also opened its first flagship store in São Paulo as part of its long-term commitment to the market.

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The expansion plan includes strengthening its retail presence through a partnership with Mottu. TVS Motor plans to renovate existing outlets and open exclusive dealerships, initially focusing on the Southeast and Central-West regions. Three new stores are scheduled to open in 2027.

Through its partnership with Mottu, established four years ago, TVS Motor has access to more than 500 points of sale and 168 service locations across Brazil. The locations authorised to service TVS models will have specialised technical teams trained by the manufacturer and local spare-parts availability.

“Brazil is a strategically important market for TVS Motor and a key pillar of our international growth ambitions,” Peyman Kargar, President, International Business, TVS Motor Company, said in a statement.

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He added that through the Mottu partnership, the company is investing in local capacity, expanding its retail footprint and strengthening the service ecosystem required to build a sustainable business for the years ahead.

TVS Motor operates in more than 90 countries and has over 50 million customers worldwide. It has been present in 18 Latin American markets for more than 15 years. The expansion in Brazil is part of its international strategy to strengthen regional operations and consolidate its presence in one of the world’s largest motorcycle markets.

The company is also looking to broaden its product portfolio in Brazil to cater to different consumer segments. The models on offer include the TVS NTORQ 125 scooter with connectivity features, the TVS Raider 125 aimed at urban commuters, the TVS Apache 160 for everyday riding and the TVS Apache 200, which features racing-inspired technologies.