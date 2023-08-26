Traffic advisory issued in Delhi ahead of 18th G20 summit

The entire area of New Delhi District will be considered as “Controlled Zone-I” from 0500 hours of 08.09.2023 to 2359 hours on 10.09.2023.

India will be hosting the 18th G-20 Summit on 09th & 10th September, 2023 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. This event will be attended by Heads of State (HoS)/Heads of Government (HoG) of member countries & invitee countries and Heads of International Organizations.

Ahead of the international event, Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory to the people of Delhi. In the interest of public safety and convenience of general public, elaborate regulations on vehicular movements will be in place in National Capital Region (NCR), especially in New Delhi District and its surrounding areas.

Overall objective is to facilitate hassle free movement of various modes of transport so as to ensure ease of movement for the general public. All the essential services will be provided obstruction free movements and access to their destination. Medical emergency vehicles will be assured hassle free movement throughout Delhi. Movement of general public will also be facilitated via alternate routes and modes of transport.

Traffic Regulations

Non-destined vehicles will be compulsorily diverted towards Eastern & Western peripheral expressways and other alternative routes. These vehicles will not be allowed to enter into Delhi. Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs), Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs) will not be allowed to enter into Delhi.

However, goods vehicles carrying Essential Commodities such as milk, vegetables, fruits, medical supplies, etc. having valid ‘No Entry Permissions’ will be allowed to enter into Delhi. Interstate buses will also be allowed entry into Delhi. All such buses will have terminating points on the Ring Road.

”Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly,” advisory stated. (Representational image: IE)

Buses already present in Delhi will operate on Ring Road & road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi. These buses will be allowed to exit from Delhi. General traffic, including all types of commercial vehicles and buses already present in Delhi shall be allowed on Ring Road & road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi.

Movement of passengers to Airport, New Delhi & Old Delhi Railway Stations willbe facilitated. However, such passengers are advised to take suggested routes and keep sufficient time at hand.

The entire area of New Delhi District will be considered as “Controlled Zone-I” from 0500 hours of 08.09.2023 to 2359 hours on 10.09.2023. However, bonafide residents, authorised vehicles and emergency vehicles will be allowed to travel on the road network of New Delhi District.

For more information on traffic regulations, residents can refer to the official website as well as Facebook, Twitter (X) and Instagram handles of Delhi Police. Helpline numbers (1095/011-25844444) and WhatsApp number (8750871493) have also been generated for the ease of citizens.