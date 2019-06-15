Top five less travelled hill stations near Delhi for a perfect weekend getaway

Planning to head out from Delhi to a nearby hill-station wanting to leave behind the searing heat? Well, you are not the only one with this idea! And as a result of this, all popular hill-stations near the National Capital have been flocked by nearby residents leading to overcrowding in these places and also resulting in massive jams. The situation is so dire that in some places authorities have had to stop the entry of vehicles. So, what should one do? Simple cancel there plans or postpone them till the off-season comes? Well, fret not, we have a solution for you! There are a number of other hill-stations, excluding the popular ones, which you can consider if you are looking for a perfect weekend getaway. These places, being less travelled, will keep you away from the hustle-bustle and possibly give you the relaxation you have been looking for.

Auli (Express photo by Kavita Upadhyay)

Auli

Auli is a hill-station and a ski resort in the state of Uttrakhand. Situated at a height of 2505 meters above sea level, it provides snow-covered peaks are used for organising state-run competitions for promoting skiing. At a distance of nearly 500 km from Delhi, Auli is one of the closest places that you can find to escape from the city's sweltering heat. Auli is termed as round the year destination as it offers the perfect weather even during the summer months. The nearest airport to Auli is in Dehradun while the nearest railway station is in Rishikesh. By road, it is going to take you close to 9 hours to reach Auli from Delhi by road.

Parwanoo (Image: Wikipedia)

Parwanoo

Parwanoo is the perfect place for you to enjoy the peace and calm of a hill-station away from the chaos of the city. Located in the state of Himachal Pradesh, Parwanoo is home to indigenously produced fruit juices and jams. The town even has a cable car while the mountains offer a number of outdoor activities such as trekking and hiking. Parwanoo is located at a distance of 270 km from Delhi. The nearest railway station to this place is in Kalka. And the nearest airport in its Chandigarh. By road, it will take you close to 5 hours to reach Parwanoo from Delhi.

Spiti Valley (Image: Paloma Dutta)

Tabo

Tabo is located in the state of Himachal Pradesh on the back of Spiti river. It houses one of the oldest Buddist monasteries. Being one of the less travelled places, it is perfect for those who are looking to find some solace. It is also favoured by those who love trekking and mountaineering. Tabo is almost 800 Km from Delhi. The nearest railway station to this place is in Kalka, while the nearest airport is in Kullu. By road, it is going to take you approximately 14 hours from Delhi.

Chail Cricket Ground (Image: Express Travelworld)

Chail

Chail, once again located in the state of Himachal Pradesh, is better known for its architecture. The mountains of Chail are decorated with thick pine trees which are accompanied by tall deodars. Chail is also home to a cricket ground which, at the height of 2,2,50 m, is termed to be the highest in the world. Chail is located at a distance of 340 km from Delhi. The nearest railway station is in Kalka whereas the nearest airport is in Shimla. It will take you approximately 7 hours to reach Chail by road from Delhi.

Chopta

Chopta, located in the state of Uttrakhand, is part of the Kedarnath Wildlife Sanctuary. It is considered to be one of the off-beat hill-stations that one can visit. Chopta has the perfect climate to escape from the heat as here you can enjoy stellar mountain views and just relax in the calm of the nature. Chopta is located at a distance of 400 km from Delhi. The nearest railway station is in Rishikesh whereas the nearest airport is in Dehradun. It will take you approximately 11 hours to reach Chopta by road from Delhi.