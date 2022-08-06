Top Automotive Events to watch out for in August 2022

August is a busy month in terms of tracking data and new launches in the automotive space.

August is a busy month in terms of tracking data and new launches in the automotive space –

Honda

Honda will launch a new two-wheeler in India on August 8, 2022. While the company is tight-lipped about the product details, it is expected to introduce the new Honda Forza 350 maxi-scooter.

Harley-Davidson

After Harley-Davidson updated its Sports portfolio last year, the new Nightster is set to hit Indian markets on August 13. Expected to be a much accessible offering, the Nightster will be powered by an 89hp, 95Nm, 975cc engine.

M&M

Come August 15 and you have started expecting some launches from the Mahindra & Mahindra stable. After the Thar stormed the Indian markets last August 15 kicking off the 75th anniversary of the company, M&M is set to move ahead with a product offensive this Independence day. 5 electric SUVs are set to debut marking the company‘s foray into the fast-catching up electric PV space.

Ola

Another brand that’s making August 15 launches a key part of its strategy, Ola created quite a buzz last Independence Day with the launch of its two-wheelers… since then the company has received flak after the space of EV fires and service-related concerns, sources indicate that the Ola electric four-wheeler is set for debut this Independence Day.

SVITCH

This Gujarat-based EV maker has announced that it will launch its electric two-wheeler, CSR 762 around August 15. Expected to be launched in the price range of Rs 1.25 lakh, it is expected to offer competition to Tork and Revolt electric two-wheelers.

Maruti Suzuki India

The much-awaited Alto K10 launch is scheduled for August 18. The company is gearing up for the third generation entry-level offering from Maruti Suzuki India. The all-new Alto K10 will be based on the company’s modular Heartect platform and dimensionally bigger than the current model. In terms of design, it will draw inspiration from the current Celerio.

Bajaj Auto

The 2022 Bajaj Pulsar 150 is scheduled for launch around August 22. The new Pulsar 150 is likely to have a more powerful motor and prices are expected to be north of Rs 1.1 lakh.

Mercedes-Benz India

The all-new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ high-performance electric sedan will be launched in India on August 24, 2022. It will be the flagship model in this German luxury carmaker’s Indian portfolio.