The Bengaluru Metro tales — Power cuts to delays and more

The Bengaluru Metro service is making office goers nervous due to overcrowding and delays.

The Bengaluru Metro service is a never-ending saga with mixed tales. While some have welcomed it, some have started to hate it, owing to the never-ending construction, road congestion, delays, lack of parking, connectivity, and the list goes on.

The latest to irk Metro travellers was service disruption owing to signalling issues, delaying thousands of office goers. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) tweeted, “Expect delays on the purple line, due to signalling issues. Staff are working to normalise. For kind info and inconvenience regretted.”

Many passengers have complained that the trains were running slow during peak hours, while some office-goers were left stranded at stations due to overcrowding of trains. Some trains were also terminated ahead of their final destination.

The drama did not end there, as many have also raised complaints about the absence of displaying upcoming stations and announcements through the public address (PA) systems inside the trains.

Parking at some metro stations has also been a concern for many while the delays caused many to miss their office shuttles from Metro Stations. Now adding the monsoon and road works going on in most parts of Bengaluru, travel by personal vehicle is also becoming a challenge owing to congested roads and heavy traffic.