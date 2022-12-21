Techno blue Axalta’s global automotive colour for 2023

Axalta says techno Blue is a pulsating colour that is right on beat with the rhythm of today’s lively energy.

Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global coatings company has announced its 2023 Global Automotive Color of the Year –Techno Blue.

This also marks the 9th year the company has featured a trending colour. Axalta’s 2022 Automotive Color Trends ‘Powered by Color’ highlights the generational trends, changing reality and positive outlook that shaped this 2023 selection.

The company says techno Blue is a pulsating colour that is right on beat with the rhythm of today’s lively energy. The modern, whimsical shade also embodies the transition from the real to the virtual world.

Hadi Awada, SVP, Global Mobility, Axalta said, “This year’s colour is vibrant and radiates positivity. Techno Blue is a bold contrast to the luxurious Royal Magenta, Axalta’s 2022 Color of the Year, shifting people’s mindsets towards futuristic thinking. I’m proud that our Mobility team continues to drive trends throughout the automotive industry.”

The techno blue colour is formulated for various coating solutions and enriches the already diverse Axalta’s colour palette. The company is a leading colour expert in paint and coatings; uses its innovative technology, advanced colour formulations and proprietary insights into global and regional colour preferences to drive future colour trends.