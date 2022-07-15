Tata Motors’ SOUL community concludes its Himalayan drive to Spiti Valley

Organized between 25th June and 3rd July, the drive covered a total of 1200+ kilometers across multiple terrains.

SOUL (SUV Owners United League), a community of like-minded, adventure-oriented Tata Motors’ SUV owners from across the country recently completed its first drive for this year. The nine-day-long Himalayan drive to Spiti Valley was flagged off in Chandigarh in the presence of senior company officials.



The SOUL convoy en route to Spiti Valley, made its way past key attractions such as Rohtang Pass, Chandratal Lake, Kunzum Pass, Komic – the highest motorable village, Tabo Monastery, Thandedhar, and Chitkul – the country’s last village at the Indo-Chinese border. To make the escapade more memorable, a host of recreational and adventurous activities were organized throughout the .

Speaking on the occasion, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors said, “SOUL has been an epitome of adventure and an exhilarating driving experience for our SUV owners’ family. This continued fervor of our customers pushes us to curate intriguing drives for these enthusiasts on a regular basis to let them experience the full potential of their SUVs. I congratulate all the SOUL members who participated in the Iconic Himalayan Drive and were able to witness magnificent landscapes of the Himalayas and traverse the roads less taken, in the company of like-minded people.”



Tata Motors said that the SOUL community has grown close to 25,000+ members since its inception in 2012. Earlier, the premium club was exclusive to Tata Safari owners from India and was known as the ‘Safari Owners United League’. However, with Tata Motors having expanded their SUV portfolio over the years, SOUL has since seen the inclusion of Tata Harrier and Tata Hexa to its exclusive membership.