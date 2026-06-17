Tata Motors PV targets 20% market share, double-digit margin

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles aims for 18-20% market share and double-digit EBITDA by FY30, investing Rs 33,000-35,000 crore in EVs and passenger vehicles, while expanding product lines and infrastructure. Jaguar Land Rover focuses on electrification and cost savings amid global challenges.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles is targeting an 18-20% market share and a double-digit Ebitda margin by FY30, while planning to invest Rs 33,000-35,000 crore across its passenger vehicle and electric vehicle operations over the next five years, according to the company’s FY26 annual report.

The investment will support new product development, capacity expansion, electrification and the broader EV ecosystem as the automaker looks to strengthen its position in the country’s fast-growing SUV and electric vehicle segments.

SUVs, CNG, EVs to drive growth

The company, which emerged as the second-largest car manufacturer in the second half of FY26 based on Vahan registrations, expects industry growth to continue to be driven by SUVs, compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles and EVs. Chairman N Chandrasekaran said the company was entering FY27 with a robust pipeline of launches and a multi-powertrain strategy spanning petrol, diesel, CNG and electric vehicles.

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Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles sold a record 641,586 passenger vehicles in FY26, up 15% from the previous year and ahead of the broader industry’s growth of about 8%. Its market share reached 14.1% in the second half of the fiscal year.

The company plans to launch five new electric vehicles by FY30 as it seeks to retain leadership in the domestic EV market. EV sales rose 43% year-on-year to 92,179 units in FY26, giving TMPV a market share of 40.2%, while CNG vehicle sales stood at around 170,000 units.

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The automaker is also focusing on reducing the ownership-cost gap between EVs and internal combustion engine vehicles, expanding charging infrastructure and strengthening battery assurance programmes.

JLR maintains investment momentum

At Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), the focus remains on product launches, electrification and cost optimisation. JLR plans to maintain its £18 billion investment programme announced for the five-year period beginning FY24, even as it navigates a challenging global environment marked by weak demand in China, tariff-related uncertainties and the impact of a cyberattack during FY26.

The luxury carmaker is targeting around £1.7 billion in cost savings and aims to lower its breakeven volume to about 300,000 units over the next two years. Growth in FY27 is expected to be supported by the launch of the Range Rover Electric and the first model from Jaguar’s reimagined line-up.

JLR contributes nearly 80% of TMPV’s consolidated revenue and remains central to the group’s long-term strategy.