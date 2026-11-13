Tata Motors PV slips into Rs 5,531 crore Q2 loss

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 5,531 crore in Q2, with revenue at Rs 96,920 crore and EBITDA margin at 5.02%. Domestic sales rose 40%, EV sales grew 90%, while JLR faces restructuring and cost challenges.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 5,531 crore for the September quarter, against a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 1,811 crore loss, while revenue stood at Rs 96,920 crore, below the estimated Rs 1,00,045 crore. Revenue increased from Rs 72,349 crore in the year-ago period. EBITDA came in at Rs 4,866 crore, significantly lower than the estimate of Rs 6,973 crore. This resulted in an EBITDA margin of 5.02% for the quarter under review.

The company had reported a consolidated profit of Rs 76,170 crore in the year-ago quarter. The latest quarter’s performance was impacted by exceptional charges of Rs 6,738 crore, related to restructuring costs, employee separation and asset impairments.

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The company’s British luxury car subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) continues to recover from a cyberattack that disrupted production and sales, while also undertaking a restructuring programme.

JLR outlook revised

In view of continuing market challenges, geopolitical risks and exceptional costs, Tata Motors has revised JLR’s full-year guidance. The company now expects an adjusted EBIT margin of 2-3% and free cash outflow of 1.25 billion pounds.

JLR’s performance remains critical to the group’s overall profitability, with the automaker focusing on restoring margins and improving cash generation.

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Dhiman Gupta, chief financial officer, said “Domestic momentum remained strong, while JLR delivered resilient volumes. However, adverse product mix and commodity pressures weighed on margins. We remain focused on growth, cost reductions and cash generation.”

The company said global geopolitical volatility, luxury segment demand, the pace of EV adoption and commodity costs remain key pointers to monitor. JLR’s near-term priorities include building sales momentum through new EV launches and making progress on its Enterprise Missions plan.

Domestic business posts record sales

Shailesh Chandra, managing director and CEO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said the domestic business recorded quarterly sales of more than 2 lakh units, registering 40% year-on-year growth, while electric vehicle sales grew 90%. The domestic business also reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 20,400 crore, up 51% year-on-year.

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“While steep commodity cost pressures remained a headwind, we responded through calibrated pricing and focused cost actions. Looking ahead, we remain focused on sustaining industry-beating growth, capitalising on growing EV penetration, ramping up production capacity and strengthening profitability,” Chandra said.

Shares of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles closed 3.5% lower at Rs 287 apiece on November 13. The results were announced after market hours.