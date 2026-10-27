Tata Motors’ Iveco takeover gets 87.8% acceptance

Tata Motors’ takeover bid for Italian truck maker Iveco crosses 87.8% acceptance, surpassing the 80% threshold to finalize the €3.9-billion acquisition, enhancing its global commercial vehicle presence.

Tata Motors’ takeover bid for Italian truck maker Iveco has secured 87.8% acceptance on the final day of the offer, crossing the 80% threshold, according to an Italian stock market filing on Monday, as reported by Reuters.

The acceptance level moves Tata Motors beyond the minimum threshold for the takeover bid, marking a key step towards completing the €3.9-billion acquisition of Iveco’s commercial vehicle business.

The development brings Tata Motors closer to securing full ownership of the Italian commercial vehicle maker and pursuing its planned delisting. The company’s offer of €14.40 per share had been declared final. The final ownership structure, under which Tata Motors will begin integrating Iveco’s operations, remains subject to applicable takeover conditions and regulatory requirements.

The acquisition is expected to create a larger commercial vehicle business with annual revenue of around €21 billion and combined sales of more than 590,000 vehicles.

Excluding Iveco’s defence business, the transaction will bring together Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle operations with Iveco’s truck and bus businesses across international markets. The combined entity is expected to strengthen Tata Motors’ presence in Europe and other developed markets, diversify its geographical footprint and expand its access to global customers.

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The acquisition is also aimed at enabling the two companies to share engineering, procurement and support capabilities while improving purchasing leverage through greater scale. These synergies could enhance operational efficiencies and strengthen the combined business’s competitiveness across markets.

Tata Motors has said integration will begin next quarter, with the initial priority being to ensure a seamless transition across businesses and markets while maintaining operational continuity.