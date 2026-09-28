SWITCH Mobility bags 840 e-bus order for Delhi

SWITCH Mobility has secured an order for 840 electric buses under the PM E-Drive scheme for Delhi, including 420 9-metre and 420 12-metre buses for deployment with DTC and the Delhi Transport Department.

SWITCH Mobility has secured an order for 840 electric buses under the government’s PM E-Drive scheme, comprising 420 9-metre and 420 12-metre buses for deployment in Delhi. The order is part of Phase I of the PM E-Drive tender and will see the buses deployed with the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Transport Department, Delhi.

The order has been placed by Antony Road Transport Solutions, which was selected as the operator for Delhi under the Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) PM E-Drive Phase I tender. An agreement for the deployment has been signed between SWITCH Mobility and Antony Road Transport Solutions.

ALSO READ JSW Ampstar eyes LCV entry in 3-4 years

The buses are also equipped with SWITCH iON, the company’s connected technology platform for real-time vehicle monitoring, diagnostics and fleet management.

The latest order adds to SWITCH Mobility’s growing presence under the government’s PM E-Drive scheme. In July, the company secured an order to supply 650 electric buses to Sai Green Projects Pvt Ltd for deployment in Mumbai and Pune under Phase II of the scheme.

ALSO READ JSW Greentech launches Ampstar electric CV brand

Under that contract, SWITCH Mobility will supply 9-metre electric buses in both air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned configurations. Sai Green Projects had won the CESL tender to operate the buses for Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) in Mumbai and Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) in Pune.

Of the 650 buses, 450 are expected to be deployed in Mumbai, while the remaining 200 are likely to be allocated to Pune, FE can confirm.