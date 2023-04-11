scorecardresearch

Steelbird SBA19 R2K flip-up helmet launched in India

Steelbird has launched the SBA19 R2K Flip-Up Helmet in India, made with a high-impact thermoplastic shell.

Written by Express Drives Desk
steelbird flip up helmet
Steelbird SBA19 R2K flip-up helmet

Steelbird has launched its latest offering, the SBA19 R2K Flip-Up Helmet, which comes with an airflow ventilation system that keeps the rider cool during sultry summers. The BIS-certified helmet is priced at Rs 1,199 and is available at stores or online.

The SBA19 R2K Flip-Up Helmet is made with a high-impact thermoplastic shell that provides maximum protection against impacts. It also comes with a replaceable interior that offers superior comfort to the rider. The helmet has a high-density EPS that enhances its impact-resistant capabilities and a polycarbonate anti-scratch coated visor that offers clear vision and durability.

The SBA19 R2K Flip-Up Helmet is available in three sizes – Medium-580mm, Large-600mm, and Extra Large-620mm – making it suitable for riders with different head sizes. The helmet also features a quick-release buckle for easy wear and removal.

Also Read

Commenting on the launch, Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director, Steelbird Helmets, said, “We are proud to offer the SBA19 Flip-Up Helmet, designed especially for riders in summer. The helmet is not just affordable but also offers advanced features such as an airflow ventilation system, a nose protector, and a flip-up feature. At Steelbird, our focus is on rider safety and comfort, and we are confident that the SBA19 Flip-Up Helmet will be well received by riders across India.”

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 11-04-2023 at 16:59 IST