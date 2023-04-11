Steelbird SBA19 R2K flip-up helmet launched in India

Steelbird has launched the SBA19 R2K Flip-Up Helmet in India, made with a high-impact thermoplastic shell.

Steelbird has launched its latest offering, the SBA19 R2K Flip-Up Helmet, which comes with an airflow ventilation system that keeps the rider cool during sultry summers. The BIS-certified helmet is priced at Rs 1,199 and is available at stores or online.

The SBA19 R2K Flip-Up Helmet is made with a high-impact thermoplastic shell that provides maximum protection against impacts. It also comes with a replaceable interior that offers superior comfort to the rider. The helmet has a high-density EPS that enhances its impact-resistant capabilities and a polycarbonate anti-scratch coated visor that offers clear vision and durability.

The SBA19 R2K Flip-Up Helmet is available in three sizes – Medium-580mm, Large-600mm, and Extra Large-620mm – making it suitable for riders with different head sizes. The helmet also features a quick-release buckle for easy wear and removal.

Commenting on the launch, Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director, Steelbird Helmets, said, “We are proud to offer the SBA19 Flip-Up Helmet, designed especially for riders in summer. The helmet is not just affordable but also offers advanced features such as an airflow ventilation system, a nose protector, and a flip-up feature. At Steelbird, our focus is on rider safety and comfort, and we are confident that the SBA19 Flip-Up Helmet will be well received by riders across India.”