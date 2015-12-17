Review: VIVO Y27L an affordable 4G enabled smartphone at Rs 13,980

Vivo’s Y27L, priced at Rs 13,980, runs on Android 4.4 and is powered by 1.2 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 processor, and it comes with 1 GB of RAM.

With quite a decent presence in the mid-range segment, Chinese device maker Vivo has recently forayed into the affordable smartphone segment in India with the launch of Y series phones such as Y27L, Y31 and Y15S. These affordable phones are almost similar to mid-range offering—

V and X series, in terms of design elements but highly different, when it comes to performance. Vivo’s Y27L that we received for a review, has been priced at Rs 13,980. It is a 4G LTE-enabled dual-SIM smartphone and offers decent specs and premium look. But is it the best phone available in this price range? To know, let us look into the device.

Out of the box, the first thing that is noticeable about this device is its look and feel, which is stylish and premium and almost similar to any other offering of Vivo. The body is made of magnesium alloy. Also, the thin alloy ring along the edges further adds, beauty and elegance to the design.

The front is dominated by a 4.70-inch display, which offers a resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels. The display is sharp and even you can read in direct sunlight. The front also houses a selfie camera on the top, while three capacitive touch keys are placed in the bottom. There is space for a 3.5 mm headset jack and a microSD card on the top edge.

The power and volume rocker keys are placed at the right edge while the left edge has a slot for dual SIM, in which a micro SIM + Nano SIM card could be used.

The undetachable rear panel is home to Vivo branding at the centre, along with rear camera and LED flash on the top left. The back is also home to a speaker grille. With a thickness of 6.99 mm and weight of 137gms, the device is neither too slim nor too heavy. It is comfortable to hold and operate, and is non-slippery at the same time.

The Y27L runs on Android 4.4 and is powered by 1.2 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 processor, and it comes with 1 GB of RAM. The phone packs 16 GB of internal storage that can be expanded upto 128 GB via a microSD card. Vivo has tried to provide good blend of software and hardware for powerful performance but during the review period, the device failed to handle multi-tasking and graphic intensive games smoothly. There was stutter and serious lag while switching between the apps. In this price range, the overall performance seem to be a downside for the device.

On the camera front, the Y27L comes with a 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. The camera division have inbuilt features such as face detection, geo-tagging, face beauty, panorama and bokeh mode, children mode and realtime make-up mode. Both the camera is decent and takes pictures with good quality and fine details in regular light. However, the images were little dull in low light condition. In fact, some of the recently launched affordable smartphone such as Panasonic Eluga Icon and Intex Aqua Ace, in totality, has more to offer in this price range.

The Y27L supports 4G LTE connectivity, Wi-Fi, 3G, 2G, and Bluetooth. It is packed with a non-replaceable 2260mAh battery which offer decent standby time and could last between 5 to 6 hours with multitasking and continuous data usage. There is nothing special about the battery life. Vivo could have bring it to the level of other Android device in this price range.

Overall, the Vivo’s Y27L is an affordable 4G enabled smartphone with a good design and decent specs.

SPECIFICATIONS

* Display: 4.70-inch (720 x 1280 pixels)

* Processor: 1.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 410

* Operating system: Android 4.4

* Memory & storage: 1 GB RAM + 16 GB internal storage (expandable upto 128 GB with microSD)

* Camera: 5 MP front; 8 MP rear

* SIM type: Dual SIM

* Battery: 2260mAh, non-replaceable

** Estimated street price: Rs 13,980