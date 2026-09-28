Renault bets on new launches to drive India sales

Renault India is stepping up its growth push with the new Triber Turbo, priced at Rs 7.84 lakh, and the Duster strong hybrid, set to launch on October 17. The new models aim to boost sales and strengthen Renault’s presence in India’s competitive SUV and MPV markets.

Renault India is looking to accelerate sales in the domestic market with two new product introductions, The first of the two products is the more powerful version of the Triber MPV, which has been introduced at a price of Rs 7.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The second is a new petrol-hybrid version of the Duster, which will be launched in India on October 17.

Renault India sold 31,979 units in the domestic market between January and August 2026, translating into an average monthly retail volume of around 3,997 units. The Triber has remained the company’s key volume driver, averaging around 1,800 units a month during the period. The new-generation Duster, introduced in March, has averaged around 1,000 units per month so far.

The new Triber turbo gets a more powerful engine and is the first model in India to be based on Renault Group’s new Renault Group Entry Platform (RGEP). It is available in three variants with prices going up to Rs 8.99 lakh. The higher-powered Triber is expected to help Renault build on the MPV’s established position in the market, while the new platform could also underpin future products as the company looks to expand its India portfolio.

The bigger push, however, will come from the Duster hybrid. The upcoming model will introduce Renault’s E-Tech strong-hybrid technology to India and become the third powertrain option for the Duster, alongside the existing 1.0-litre and 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engines.

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The Duster has faced strong competition since its launch and its sales have so far remained modest. The hybrid powertrain could address one of the key gaps in the new Duster’s portfolio the absence of a diesel engine. Diesel-powered SUVs continue to have a presence in India’s midsize SUV segment, while strong hybrids have gained traction among buyers looking for improved fuel efficiency without moving to a fully electric vehicle.

The Duster hybrid will directly compete with strong-hybrid versions of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki Victoris and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, making it an important addition to Renault’s portfolio.