PV sales surge 21% in September, but higher base may temper growth ahead

India’s auto industry maintained strong growth in September, with passenger vehicle dispatches rising 21.8% as GST 2.0 benefits, festive demand and a favourable base boosted sales. Growth may moderate from October as comparisons strengthen.

The automobile industry extended its growth momentum in September, with passenger vehicle dispatches rising 21.8% year-on-year to 4,54,574 units from 3,73,347 units, as lower prices following GST 2.0, festive demand and a favourable base supported sales. However, growth rates are expected to moderate from October as the industry begins to compare against a stronger base in the previous year.

SIAM expects the industry to sustain its growth momentum in the second half of FY27, but cautioned that rising inflation, the risk of higher interest rates and geopolitical uncertainties could weigh on demand.

According to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Thursday, two-wheeler dispatches to dealers increased 13.5% to 2.46 million units in September from 2.17 million, while three-wheeler volumes rose 16% to 98,162 units from 84,635 units.

Passenger vehicle dispatch growth moderated to 21.8% in September from 36.5% in August, signalling the base effect beginning to catch up. However, the year-on-year growth was also amplified by a lower base, as purchases last September picked up only after GST rate cuts took effect on September 22, leaving just over a week for the tax relief to translate into sales.

The lower tax burden has improved vehicle affordability, particularly in price-sensitive segments, while the onset of the festive season has supported showroom enquiries and purchases. Rural demand, financing availability and new model launches have provided additional support.

The strong monthly performance capped a record second quarter for the automobile industry. Passenger vehicle sales rose 30.7% year-on-year to 1.36 million units in July-September, while two-wheeler volumes increased 15.2% to 6.43 million units.

Three-wheeler sales grew 23.6% to 2,85,342 units during the quarter, while commercial vehicle sales increased 28.7% to 2,30,907 lakh units.

SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said the second quarter of FY27 recorded the highest-ever sales for all four segments — passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers and commercial vehicles.

SIAM President Shenu Agarwal attributed the industry’s performance to improved affordability following GST 2.0, resilient rural and urban demand, healthy freight movement, infrastructure-led economic activity and a gradual replacement cycle across vehicle segments.

The industry, however, faces a more challenging year-on-year comparison from October. In October 2025, passenger vehicle dispatches had risen 17.2% to 4,60,739 units, supported by festive buying and the impact of GST rate cuts. Two-wheeler and three-wheeler dispatches had also grown, although at a more moderate pace.

With the GST-related recovery now reflected in the comparison base, sustaining September’s growth rates could prove difficult. Nevertheless, the festive season, new product launches, infrastructure spending and replacement demand are expected to support volumes in the second half of FY27.

Passenger vehicle demand is expected to remain positive, while two-wheeler sales could benefit from festive purchases and continued rural demand. Three-wheelers are likely to gain from last-mile mobility and cargo applications, while commercial vehicles should benefit from infrastructure activity and fleet replacement.

SIAM said the overall outlook for the remainder of FY27 remained encouraging, with the industry expected to close the financial year on a positive growth trajectory.