Private vehicles exempted from toll tax on state highways in Rajasthan: here’s how it will benefit

Private vehicles have been exempted from toll tax on state highways in Rajasthan after the state government implemented its budget announcement from midnight. An official of the state transport department said the announcement of exempting private vehicles from toll tax on state highways was implemented from 00.00 hrs today.

According to an estimate of the department, nearly 1.25 lakh private vehicles move daily on 56 state highways, main district roads, additional district roads and rural roads where toll was being collected through 143 booths. "Toll-free travel will give direct benefit of Rs 250 crore to the public and it will also save time," state transport minister Yunus Khan had said yesterday.

He said it was the chief minister's one of the budget announcements this year, which is being implemented from the beginning of the new financial year. The total length of the state highways in Rajasthan is 15,354 km. Toll was being collected on 4,594 km stretch under the state highways.