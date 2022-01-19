Piyush Arora to head Skoda Auto Volkswagen India

Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Škoda Auto, said Arora’s task would be to advance and sustainably expand the Volkswagen Group’s business in India.

Piyush Arora will succeed Gurpratap Boparai as the managing director of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India (SAVWIPL). Boparai had resigned in December 2021, after a three-year stint. Arora was head of operations and executive director of Mercedes-Benz India. Arora will take on the role on March 1 and oversee the India operations of five Volkswagen Group brands — ŠKODA, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini. He will be responsible for expanding the Volkswagen Group’s business in India, including the INDIA 2.0 project of Volkswagen and Škoda.

Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Škoda Auto, said Arora’s task would be to advance and sustainably expand the Volkswagen Group’s business in India.

This year, Volkswagen and Škoda would be finalising the rollout of the INDIA 2.0 project with the Škoda Slavia and the notchback from Volkswagen, including commencing exports of the India 2.0 vehicles across the globe. Christian Cahn von Seelen, chairman, SAVWIPL, said 2021 had been a year of growth for SAVWIPL, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic and the global chip shortage, and recorded a 76% growth across its five brands.

Arora has been working in the automotive industry for more than 30 years, after beginning his career with Tata Motors. SAVWIPL operates two manufacturing facilities — at Chakan, Pune and Shendra, Aurangabad. SAVWIPL’s division, Škoda Auto DigiLab India, is one of the four agile business innovation hubs for Škoda Auto globally.