Petrol price cut by Rs 25 per litre in Jharkhand, but there is a catch!

Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government has slashed the price of petrol in the state by a massive Rs 25 per litre. But, there is a catch! Read along to know more about it.

Petrol and Diesel prices have soared up very high in recent times. In order to give a major relief to common people in the state from sky-high fuel prices, the Jharkhand government has made a big announcement. Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government has announced to slash the price of petrol in the state by a massive Rs 25 per litre. It will come into effect from January 26, 2022. However, there is a catch in the announcement!

Firstly, the concession will only be provided to two-wheeler owners. Secondly, the benefit will be provided to ration cardholders only and not to everyone. Moreover, this won’t be an instant discount and more like a cashback scheme. According to the Jharkhand Chief Minister’s tweet, the two-wheeler owners will refill their vehicles as per the market price and the government will transfer the Rs 25 per litre subsidy to their bank accounts. Also, a ration cardholder family can get this subsidy for a maximum of 10-litre petrol every month.

Office of Chief Minister, Jharkhand, tweeted a notice which reads, “Prices of petrol and diesel are touching the sky today. And this is affecting poor and middle-class families. Despite having a motorcycle at home, a poor man can’t ride it because he has no money for petrol. He is not able to take his produce to the marketplace to sell it. So, it has been decided that if such ration card holders fill petrol in their motorcycle or scooter, we will transfer Rs 25 per litre subsidy to their bank accounts. A family can get this subsidy for 10 litres of petrol every month.”

He further added, “The price of petrol and diesel is increasing continuously, due to which the poor and middle-class people are the most affected. Therefore the government will give a relief of Rs 25 per litre on petrol for two-wheelers from the state level, its benefit will start from 26 January 2022.” It is worth mentioning that in November this year, the Central government slashed the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre, respectively after they reached an all-time high level.

