Passenger vehicle retail sales fall 14% in October on high base

Passenger vehicle retail sales in October 2026 dropped 14.23% year-on-year but rose 18.86% month-on-month, marking the third-best October on record despite high inventory and shifting festive calendar effects.

Passenger vehicle (PV) retail sales declined 14.23% year-on-year to 5,07,768 units in October 2026, as a high base, following last year’s festive demand and GST 2.0 rate cuts, weighed on comparisons. However, sales rose 18.86% month-on-month from 4,27,213 units in September, making it the third-best October on record, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

The decline was largely due to a calendar effect, with Navratri and Diwali falling in October last year. This year, Navratri was in October, while Dhanteras and Diwali fall in November.

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“Year-on-year sales have declined, but we have seen a healthy increase month-on-month. The annual decline is largely due to the high base last year, when GST 2.0 rate cuts coincided with Diwali and Dussehra, both of which fell in October. Therefore, the year-on-year comparison is not entirely like-for-like,” said Amar Seth, Vice-President, FADA.

He expects festive demand to sustain sales momentum. “We expect buying activity to remain strong in November, particularly in the first half. December could see similar momentum, supported by year-end offers,” Seth said.

Inventory remains a concern

Dealer inventory remains elevated at 43-45 days, unchanged from September and well above FADA’s benchmark of 21 days. Seth does not expect stocks to ease sharply in the near term.

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FADA expects the festive retail wave to help bring inventory closer to 30 days by the end of the calendar year, depending on how demand holds up after Diwali.

Urban PV retail sales declined 15.30% year-on-year in October, while rural sales fell 12.44%. Month-on-month, urban sales rose 20.10% and rural sales increased 16.90%. Urban markets accounted for 61.7% of PV retail, up from 61.1% in September.

Alternative fuels gain share

Petrol and ethanol vehicles accounted for 41.60% of PV retail in October, against 48.96% a year earlier. CNG, hybrid and electric vehicles together made up 41.83%. CNG and LPG vehicles held a 24.59% share, while hybrids accounted for 9.94%.

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Electric PVs accounted for 7.30% of retail sales, up from 3.55% in October 2025 but below September’s 8.45%. Around 37,000 electric PVs were registered during the month, against approximately 21,000 a year earlier. FADA said October was the best-ever October for electric PV retail, with demand outpacing supply and vehicle availability emerging as a constraint.

Looking ahead, 51.65% of dealers expect sales to grow in November. Seth expects the first half to be stronger, while the second half may see lower traction. He also expects year-end offers to be more attractive than last year, given high inventory levels across segments.

On financing costs, Seth said the repo rate increase may affect buying sentiment rather than have a significant impact in rupee terms. He expects double-digit retail growth for the remainder of FY27, albeit at the lower end, while warning that deficient rainfall will continue to weigh on demand.