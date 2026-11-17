Ola Electric is transitioning to a dealership-led model, aiming for over 700 outlets by March 2027 while phasing out company stores to reduce costs and improve inventory and cash flow management.

Ola Electric is shifting to a dealership-led retail model, targeting more than 700 outlets by March 2027 as it phases out its company-operated stores. The electric two-wheeler maker has stopped accepting orders through its company-operated stores from November 1 and expects to largely shut down the existing network by December, retaining a limited number of outlets.

Speaking during the company’s Q2 FY27 earnings call on November 12, CFO Deepak Rastogi said, “Ola had begun transitioning to the dealership model, with its first dealer becoming operational on September 4.”

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As of November 8, the company had onboarded 255 dealer partners operating 319 stores. It is targeting 450 stores by December 2026 and more than 700 by March 2027.

Dealership model to improve costs

“The shift will transfer more retail operations and inventory management to dealer partners, reducing the need for Ola to maintain its own retail infrastructure.” Rastogi further added that dealer-channel inventory stood at around 15 days as of November 8.

Chairman and Managing Director Bhavish Aggarwal said, “Inventory levels in markets where dealerships had stabilised were below a week, with dealer reordering activity also improving.”

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The transition is expected to improve the Auto business’s working capital cycle, as inventory previously held on the company’s books through its own stores will increasingly be carried by dealers. Aggarwal also linked the shift to an improvement in GST receivables and cash flows.

However, the dealership model could moderate gross margins in the third and fourth quarters of FY27 due to dealer commissions. Aggarwal said the current commission structure was introductory and expected to reduce as dealerships stabilise over the next two to three quarters. Lower retail operating costs are expected to support operating margins.

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Focus on production ramp-up

Ola Electric reported revenue from operations of Rs 421 crore in Q2 FY27, against Rs 455 crore in the preceding quarter. Gross profit stood at Rs 126 crore, with a margin of around 30%. Adjusted operating EBITDA loss widened to Rs 246 crore from Rs 195 crore in Q1.

The company expects the closure of its own stores to further reduce operating expenses, which stood at Rs 369 crore during the quarter.

Alongside the retail restructuring, Ola is focusing on increasing production to meet demand. Management said around 5,000 vehicles were delayed from September into October due to charger unavailability, and the immediate priority was to ramp up supplier output and production to clear pending orders.