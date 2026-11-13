October PV dispatches hit record on festive stocking

Passenger vehicle wholesale dispatches surpassed 500,000 in October as automakers stocked up ahead of festivities, though retail sales saw a decline, signaling delayed consumer demand uptake. Industry growth driven by GST cuts and strong two-wheeler, three-wheeler dispatches.

Passenger vehicle (PV) wholesale dispatches crossed the 500,000-mark for the first time in October, as automakers stocked dealerships ahead of the festive season. However, retail sales declined during the month, indicating that the anticipated festive demand was yet to fully transalte into consumer purchases.

Domestic PV dispatches rose 12.4% year-on-year (YoY) to a record 519,060 units last month, compared to 461,614 units in October 2025, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) on Friday. The growth extends the industry’s recovery following the goods and services tax (GST) rate cuts introduced in September last year.

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Retail sales presented a contrasting picture, with passenger vehicle registrations declining 14.23% to 507,768 units in October. Two-wheeler registrations fell 28.35% to 2.3 million units, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada).

Two-wheeler wholesale dispatches, meanwhile, increased 16.1% to 2.6 million units from 2.2 million units a year earlier. Three-wheeler volumes grew 25.7% to 103,349 units from 82,190 units.

The growth in wholesale dispatches comes against a relatively high base. October 2025 had seen a sharp acceleration in demand following the revised GST rates that came into effect on September 22, coinciding with the festive season. This year, with Diwali falling in November, manufacturers stepped up dealership supplies in anticipation of stronger festive purchases.

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The divergence between wholesale dispatches and retail registrations suggests that a significant part of the festive demand is yet to be captured in retail sales. November registrations will therefore be crucial in determining whether the inventory built up by manufacturers translates into actual consumer demand.

Within the two-wheeler segment, scooter dispatches led the growth, rising 31.6% YoY to 1.1 million units from 834,000 units. Motorcycle dispatches increased 6.6% to 1.4 million units from 1.3 million units.

In the three-wheeler segment, passenger carrier dispatches climbed 26.9% to 86,218 units, while goods carrier volumes rose 27.4% to 15,465 units. However, electric rickshaw dispatches declined 22.3% to 1,178 units, and e-cart volumes fell 17.8% to 488 units, indicating that growth remained concentrated in conventional passenger and goods carriers.

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“Indian automobile industry continues to witness healthy demand momentum,” Siam Director General Rajesh Menon said. He attributed the strong two-wheeler demand to improved credit availability and replacement purchases across rural and urban markets. Last-mile mobility requirements and rapid electrification continue to support three-wheeler demand, he added.

The industry produced 3.6 million vehicles in October, including passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers and quadricycles, reflecting the scale of manufacturing activity ahead of the festive season, according to Siam data.

The October wholesale performance points to continued momentum in the automobile industry, although the extent to which dealership stocking translates into retail demand will become clearer with November sales.