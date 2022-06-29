Ninety One Cycles launches Black Arrow bicycle at Rs 14,999

The new Black Arrow joins the Meraki S7 and KTM’s Chicago Disc 271 models in the company’s lineup.

Ahmedabad-based Ninety One cycles has launched the Black Arrow, a bicycle with a 7-speed Shimano gearbox, in India for Rs 14,999. The Ninety One Cycles’ Black Arrow features a rigid hybrid fork, lightweight frame, and 160 mm disc brakes at both ends.

The new Black Arrow joins the Meraki S7 and KTM’s Chicago Disc 271 models in the company’s lineup. The Meraki S7 is an e-bike, and the second one launched by Ninety One after Meraki, while the KTM Chicago Disc 271 is an MTB that features TL-compatible rims and KTM Line Rizer 680 mm handlebar.

Sachin Chopra, Co-Founder and CEO, Ninety One said, “At Ninety One Cycles, we have constantly been innovating to offer Indian consumers new product offerings. The launch of Black Arrow is a testament to our commitment to offering the best value and riding experience to our consumers. We will continue expanding and strengthening our product portfolio to cater to the niche as well as the mass premium segments.”

In other news, Ninety One Cycles has recently closed its Series A funding of ~US$ 30 million (~Rs 236 crore) from investors such as Avaana Capital, Titan Capital, A91 Partners, and Fireside Ventures. Following the capital injection, Ninety One is now valued at ~Rs 1,000 crore as per the company.