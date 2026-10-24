Nexa set to rebounce after quiet quarters: Maruti Suzuki plans major launch push

Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa premium sales channel is set for a rebound with upcoming launches like the Fronx facelift, a seven-seat electric SUV, and updates to the Grand Vitara in 2027, boosting sales after a quiet phase.

As Maruti Suzuki prepares to expand its product roadmap, the automaker’s premium sales channel, Nexa, is also gearing up for a rebounce after a few quiet quarters.

Though not yet officially confirmed by Maruti Suzuki, as per sources, Nexa’s upcoming launches include a facelift of the Fronx, followed by a robust 2027 lineup. “Under Nexa, after the Fronx facelift, the upcoming models are a highly anticipated seven-seat electric SUV (codenamed YMC), the XL6 facelift, major updates to the Grand Vitara, and a brand-new electric or hybrid model positioned in the Fronx segment,” said an industry insider.

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“Over the last few quarters, the sales share of Nexa cars has been decreasing within the overall Maruti Suzuki portfolio, but this premium sales channel is slated for a rebound,” he added.

Model-wise sales data analysis shows that in calendar year 2024, Nexa’s contribution within Maruti Suzuki’s overall domestic portfolio was 30.68% (538,668 Nexa units out of 1,755,424 total Maruti Suzuki sales), which dropped to 29.44% in 2025 (531,962 out of 1,806,515 units), and further to 27.45% during January-September 2026 (436,702 out of 1,590,560 units).

But there’s a reason why Nexa sales moderated. For the last few quarters, Nexa has been relying on three models — Baleno, Fronx, and Grand Vitara. Launched in 2022-23, these have now started to get dated. In addition, the Ciaz sedan and the Ignis hatchback were discontinued, further impacting Nexa’s market share within the Maruti Suzuki portfolio.

On the other side, Maruti Suzuki’s mass-market sales channel, Arena, is on an overdrive. The core models of the Wagon R, Swift, Brezza, Ertiga, and Eeco have been consistently selling well, and a huge push was provided by the Victoris SUV and the Dzire sedan.

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Launched in September 2025, the Victoris has been a runaway success. Having sold 36,267 units during September-December 2025, this year the SUV has sold a phenomenal 111,335 units. In addition, following the launch of the all-new Dzire in November 2024, the compact sedan emerged as India’s highest-selling passenger vehicle in 2025 with 214,488 units, and in 2026 YTD, the Dzire continues to lead overall car sales with 186,167 units, holding a lead over the resurgent Tata Punch (182,269 units).

A big example why Nexa will rebound is the Baleno facelift. Launched on September 5, this premium hatchback sold 25,392 units within the first month — highest in India — and as festive season sales gain momentum, the Baleno will increase its tally, hopefully soon to be joined by the Fronx facelift, following by other Nexa cars in 2027.