M&M turns cautious on tractor demand, cuts growth forecast

Mahindra & Mahindra lowers FY27 tractor growth forecast to flat due to poor monsoon, rising input costs, and weak farm incomes. Declining volumes and margin pressure impact the core tractor business.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has cut its FY27 tractor industry growth outlook to flat from around 5%, citing weak monsoon conditions, pressure on farm incomes and rising input costs. The revised forecast comes amid declining volumes and margin pressure in its core tractor business.

The company, which commands 43% of India’s tractor market, said deteriorating rainfall and reservoir levels had raised concerns over crop yields and farmers‘ purchasing power.

“We are revising our industry outlook. We have been staying with the 5% outlook until now. We are revising that to flattish. The big difference is the assumption on rainfall,” Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO, Auto and Farm Sectors, said on the sidelines of the company’s Q2 FY27 results.

“There has been a significant deterioration in the rainfall. The reservoir levels are much worse than what we would have thought it to be. We have also seen deterioration in terms of trade for farmers because input inflation has been high. A couple of states like Maharashtra and Karnataka have been badly hit by drought and Maharashtra is a large tractor market,” he added.

The southwest monsoon ended at 87% of the long-period average, while reservoir storage was 16% below normal as of October 15. Rainfall deficits in Maharashtra and Karnataka stood at 19% and 30%, respectively.

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Demand and margins under pressure

M&M’s tractor volumes, including exports, declined 6% year-on-year to around 1.16 lakh units in Q2 FY27. Domestic market share fell 150 basis points to 41.5%. Core tractor profit before interest and tax (PBIT) declined nearly 15% to ₹1,345 crore, while revenue remained largely flat at ₹7,652 crore.

The core tractor PBIT margin narrowed to 17.6% from 20.6% a year earlier. Higher steel, base-metal and rubber prices weighed on profitability, while farm equipment price hikes of around 4% between April and August were insufficient to fully offset cost pressures.

Jejurikar said delayed sowing and harvesting could defer purchases as farmers’ cash flows would come later.

“The festival season is not fully over with Dhanteras and Diwali period still to go. We will get a much better feel in 20-30 days from now. Sowing and harvesting has postponed, cash (in hand) will come later, rabi sowing is going to get a bit postponed. Which means that we are going to see a postponed buying cycle,” he said.

Regional demand and outlook

Demand remained stronger in northern and central markets, with Uttar Pradesh the largest, Madhya Pradesh picking up and Rajasthan relatively stable.

M&M sold 2,74,068 tractors in H1 FY27, up 7%. However, October domestic dispatches fell 13% to 62,626 units, partly due to Diwali shifting to November. April-October domestic sales remained 2% higher at 3,25,498 units.

The company expects further margin pressure in Q3, followed by improvement in Q4 and a return to normal levels in FY28. It is pursuing price adjustments, product refreshes, higher exports and overseas subsidiary restructuring to support recovery.