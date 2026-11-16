Mahindra, Uber to deploy of 5,000 electric three-wheelers in 12 months

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility and Uber partner to deploy 5,000 electric three-wheelers on Uber’s platform in 12 months, enhancing financing and accelerating EV adoption in low-penetration markets across India.

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility (MLMML) and Uber have partnered to facilitate the deployment of 5,000 Mahindra electric three-wheelers on the Uber platform over the next 12 months, focusing on improving financing access and accelerating EV adoption among drivers.

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Under a memorandum of understanding, the companies will collaborate through the EV Auto Advantage programme to facilitate financing and provide adoption-related support to drivers transitioning to electric mobility. The initiative will prioritise markets with relatively low EV penetration. The partnership was announced at an event in Mumbai on November 16.

Suman Mishra, managing director and CEO, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, said, “The collaboration would focus on improving the economic viability of electric vehicles for drivers and entrepreneurs, particularly in markets where adoption remains low.”

Pradeep Parameswaran, head of mobility at Uber, said, “The partnership was part of the company’s efforts to expand electric mobility in India and develop a mobility ecosystem integrating public transport and shared mobility.”

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MLMML further added that it has more than 4 lakh commercial electric vehicles on Indian roads, spanning passenger and cargo applications in the last-mile mobility segment.

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Separately, MLMML has been named a finalist in the ‘Clean Our Air’ category of the 2026 Earthshot Prize. The winner will be announced on November 17 in Mumbai.