Mahindra & Mahindra to Launch its all New TUV300 on September 10

Mahindra Mahindra Ltd., India leading SUV manufacturer, today announced that it would launch its all new utility vehicle, the TUV300 on September 10, 2015 from its state-of-the-art automotive plant in Chakan, Maharashtra. Based on an all new platform, the TUV300 has been designed and developed in-house and its research and development has been carried out at the world class Mahindra Research Valley (MRV) in Chennai.

Speaking on the announcement, Pravin Shah, President Chief Executive (Automotive), MM Ltd. mentioned, The TUV300 is one of the most eagerly anticipated launches of this year. Signifying a true Make-in-India; product, the design of the TUV300 is inspired by a battle tank. We are confident that this product launch will create excitement in the market as well as amongst our customers.

Based on an all new platform, the design of the TUV300 is based on the tough and stylish Mahindra DNA. The TUV300 will be powered by an advanced hi-tech mHawk engine.

