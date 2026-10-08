Mahindra LMM gears up for electric three-wheeler boom

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility is evaluating near-doubling its manufacturing capacity and introducing eight new models as 3W electrification surges. LMM’s sales crossed 4 lakh cumulative units in Q2 FY27, with L5 EV market share at 37.7%.

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility (LMM) is evaluating a near-doubling of its manufacturing capacity as rapid electrification of three-wheelers drives expectations of a sharp increase in EV volumes. The company sold over 80,000 EVs till September, up 58%, and crossed four lakh cumulative EV sales in Q2 FY27.

“We are evaluating a near-doubling of our manufacturing capacity and plan to introduce eight new products and variants,” said Suman Mishra, MD & CEO, Mahindra LMM.

The company is exploring capacity expansion beyond its Zaheerabad facility in Telangana, evaluating both brownfield and greenfield options. It currently has installed capacity of around 200,000 vehicles at Zaheerabad, which is its main manufacturing hub and produces most of its three- and four-wheeler volumes, including the recently launched UDO.

Mishra said the pace of electrification has outstripped earlier expectations, making further investments necessary. The company expects electrification in the passenger three-wheeler segment to reach 70-80% in the coming years.

LMM expects electrification in the L5 three-wheeler category to touch around 50% this quarter, up from 40.8% on a year-to-date basis and around 30% in the corresponding period last year. The company currently holds 37.7% market share in L5 EVs overall and 37.5% in the L5M sub-category.

“The pace of electrification in the L5 category has confirmed our own projections. We are looking at around 50% electrification this quarter,” Mishra said.

If the trend continues through the next two quarters, 75-80% electrification could be within reach of the company’s 2030 target. Passenger three-wheeler electrification has already crossed 45% nationally, with several regions reporting penetration above 90%. Lucknow, Patna and Guwahati are among the highest-electrified markets, according to the company.

LMM sees electric cargo vehicles as the next major growth phase. Electrification in L5 cargo currently stands at around 12.7%, while four-wheeler cargo electrification is at around 11.4%. The company expects L5 cargo electrification to reach at least 50% by 2030.

“Cargo represents the next phase of growth. Electrification in L5 cargo currently stands at approximately 12.7%, and we expect this to reach at least 50% by FY30,” Mishra said.

Demand is being driven by entrepreneurs, small businesses, passenger operators, fleet owners and e-commerce and logistics companies, with customers increasingly switching from ICE vehicles to EVs for better economics.

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LMM said its Battery-as-a-Service offering for passenger three-wheelers has seen modest adoption, as customers continue to prefer complete ownership and remain reluctant to manage multiple financing obligations.

The company has more than 900 dealership touchpoints and is strengthening its customer ecosystem through UdayNXT, which provides accidental death insurance, financial counselling and other support.

LMM is also among the finalists for the Earthshot Prize’s Clean Our Air category. It has sold more than four lakh commercial EVs, with its fleet travelling over nine billion kilometres and helping avoid approximately 1.85 lakh tonnes of CO2 emissions.