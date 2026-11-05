Mahindra lines up five new launches for H1 2027

Mahindra & Mahindra plans five major product launches across SUV and LCV segments by mid-2027, including a new NU_IQ-based model, an electric SUV, Scorpio Lifestyler pickup, SUV facelift, and LCV launch.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) plans to introduce five major products across its SUV and light commercial vehicle (LCV) portfolios by June 2027, including a model based on its new NU_IQ platform and an all-new electric SUV. The launch schedule in the first half of calendar 2027 will also include the Scorpio Lifestyler pickup, an SUV refresh and a new LCV.

“We have five big launches that we’re expecting in the first half of 2027,” Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO, Auto and Farm Sectors at M&M, said during the company’s Q2 FY27 media interaction.

The NU_IQ-based model will be the production spec Vision S SUV. It will use the modular, multi-energy architecture unveiled in August 2025, which supports different vehicle designs and powertrains, including front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations.



An all-new electric SUV, BE07 will go ons sale too and will be postioned below the XEV.9S and above the BE6. It will further expand M&M’s battery-electric portfolio. During Q2 FY27, the company billed 23,345 electric SUVs in the domestic market, accounting for 12.7% of its SUV volumes. It held a 23.2% share of electric SUV volumes and a 30.1% revenue market share during the quarter.

The Scorpio Lifestyler pickup, unveiled in August 2026, is a lifestyle pickup built on the company’s next-generation body-on-frame architecture. It is scheduled for an India launch by April 2027, with a starting price below ₹19.79 lakh, ex-showroom.



Additionally, a major facelift to the Scorpio N and an LCV commercial vehicle are also expected to launch in H1 2027.

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SUV and LCV demand remains strong

M&M’s SUV volumes grew 26% year-on-year to around 1.83 lakh units in Q2 FY27, while first-half volumes rose 20% to 3.58 lakh units. The company retained its FY27 growth outlook of mid-to-high teens.

Capacity expansion to support launches

M&M plans to increase monthly SUV manufacturing capacity by 27% to 82,000 units by March 2027, from 64,500 units at the start of FY27. Capacity had reached 68,000 units by September-end, with the remaining addition comprising 10,000 combustion-engine SUVs and 4,000 EVs.

“We are operating at full capacity or a little more than full capacity, in fact,” Jejurikar said, adding that demand was constraining volumes. The company plans to take monthly capacity to 92,000 units by March 2028 through an additional 10,000 units at Chakan for the NU_IQ programme.

A greenfield facility in Nagpur is expected to add 20,000 units a month by the first half of FY30 and another 20,000 by the first half of FY31, taking combined capacity to 1.32 lakh units.