Mahindra enters ICV truck segment with new Furio range: Prices start at Rs 17.45 lakh

Mahindra has today launched the new Furio 12 truck in India priced at Rs 17.45 lakh, while the Furio 14 truck has been priced at Rs 18.10 lakh, both the prices are ex-showroom, Pune. With the launch of the new FurioMarks trucks, Mahindra marks its entry into the ICV segment. The company says the FurioMarks trucks has been designed by Pininfarina, especially for the Indian road conditions. In terms of design convenience, it comes with a more vertically set windshield which restricts direct sunlight in the cabin and hence promises cooler cabin space by up to 5 degrees.

Also, it offers 64% less in-cabin sound, thanks to better sound and vibration proofing, and to make the cabin even more comfortable it comes with a better headroom space which is higher up to 170mm when compared to the leading trucks in the segment.

Also read: Kia Motors starts trial production of SP 2 SUV: Hyundai Creta rival launch in July!

In terms of safety features and visibility, it comes with an industry first dual chamber headlamps and fog cum cornering lamp which is 1st in ICV segment. What’s also segment new is the radial tyres which are offered as a part of its standard fitment.

The range features rugged chassis, heavy duty suspension and rear axle, high strength load body, and much more which makes it one of the most durable truck range present in the Indian market. Along with that, the company also promises the lowest maintenance cost and high-efficiency aggregates for worry-free ownership experience. The FurioMarks trucks come with an industry first in ICV segment - 5 year/500000kms warranty, which is far bigger when it comes to other competition trucks. Also, Mahindra is offering a 5 years/5 lakh, free maintenance on these trucks.

Stay tuned for more such updates.