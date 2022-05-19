KW introduces V3 Coilover suspension for the Hyundai i20 N

The V3 suspension kit offers 16 clicks for rebound and 12 clicks for compression. The adjustments allow for roll and pitch control of the i20 N.

KW Automotive, part of the KW Entrepreneurial Group based in Germany has launched the V3 Coilover suspension for the Hyundai i20 N. The suspension features independently adjustable compression and rebound settings and is designed to offer the hot hatch direct handling and sportier dynamics.



To achieve this, KW Automotive has used a multi-valve damper technology that offers good damping for everyday use, even when lowered to its maximum. With the V3, the Hyundai i20 N’s front and rear axles can be lowered a further 10 to 30 millimetres.



Florian Johann, the Brand Manager at KW said, “Compared to many other suspensions in the aftermarket and tuning segment, our Coilovers, with their adjustable multi-valve technology, offer the best possible compromise between sporty handling and ride comfort.”



The V3 suspension kit offers 16 clicks for rebound and 12 clicks for compression. The adjustments allow for roll and pitch control of the i20 N, offering a sporty ride when needed, or comfort. Over the years, the V3 Coilover suspension has become the manufacturer’s best-selling product.



Johann said, “The stiffer the compression damping and rebound damping are set, the more precise the steering response becomes, and the car body support is increased. At very high vertical wheel accelerations, the high-speed valves open in the KW V3 and the wheels can compress when driving over bridge cross joints or bumps.”



A KW V3 Clubsport Coilover suspension with a track-focused design and motorsport components will also be launched soon for the Hyundai i20 N if the car is to be driven regularly on track days.