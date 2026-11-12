Kia to invest $2 billion in second Andhra plant, capacity to rise 47%

Kia India announces a $2-billion investment to build a second manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh, boosting annual capacity by 2 lakh units and creating 12,000 jobs, expanding its footprint across domestic and export markets.

Kia India is stepping up its manufacturing ambitions with a $2-billion investment in a second plant in Andhra Pradesh, marking a significant expansion of its India operations. The proposed facility will add 2,00,000 units of annual capacity, taking the automaker’s total installed capacity in the country from 4,30,000 to 6,30,000 vehicles.

The investment, which includes commitments from Kia and its supplier partners, follows the company’s signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Andhra Pradesh government. The expansion will take Kia’s cumulative investment across its two manufacturing facilities to $5 billion. The company, however, has not disclosed the investment timeline or the expected commencement of operations.

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The proposed development will be spread across 465 acres and is expected to generate around 12,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Capacity to rise 47%

Kia currently operates its manufacturing facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, which began operations in 2017. The plant has an annual installed capacity of 4,30,000 vehicles. In FY2026, Kia India produced 3,17,000 units, translating into capacity utilisation of around 74%.

The proposed addition of 2 lakh units will increase its installed capacity by nearly 47%, providing headroom for future demand and new product introductions. In FY2026, the company dispatched 2,89,000 vehicles to the domestic market and exported 27,953 units.

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Focus on domestic and export markets

Gwanggu Lee, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, “India is central to Kia’s long-term growth ambitions, and the trust our customers have placed in us since we began operations in Anantapur has been instrumental in our journey. Our second manufacturing plant marks a significant new chapter, strengthening our ability to respond to customer demand with greater speed and flexibility, while supporting the introduction of new models across ICE and EV powertrains. This will further expand our Made-in-India footprint, strengthening our ability to serve both domestic and overseas markets.”

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Kia’s current India portfolio spans the Seltos, Sonet, Syros, Carens, Carens Clavis, Carnival and Sorento, along with electric offerings including the Carens Clavis EV, Syros EV, EV6 and the fully imported EV9. The Seltos and Sonet remain its key volume drivers, while the company is expanding its presence across utility vehicles and electric mobility. Kia India recorded wholesales of 2.86 lakh units during January-October 2026, up 21.3% year-on-year. October sales touched a record 33,462 units, reflecting the growing scale of its operations.

The Seltos received a full model change last year while the Sonet is expected to get a generational update sometime next year. The Sorento SUV with hybrid and diesel powertrain options launched recently and is currently averaging at around 1,800 units a month.