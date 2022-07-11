Kia Carens pips Toyota Innova to become the second best-selling MPV in India

Kia now has another winner amongst its product lineup, the Carens MUV. The Carens has managed to outsell the Toyota Innova Crysta in the last 6 months, becoming the second best-selling MUV in India.

Kia Motors India is on a winning streak with its vehicle portfolio. Starting with the Seltos SUV, which became an instant success, the company followed it with the Sonet a sub-4-metre SUV. And now, the Korean carmaker has tasted success with the Carens MUV.

As per industry data, Kia sold 7,895 units of the Carens in India last month (June 2022), outselling the Toyota Innova Crysta, which sold 6,795 units. The only MUV to outsell the Kia Carens in June 2022 was the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (10,423 units).

Looking at the sales in the first half of the yea, (Jan—June 2022), the Kia Carens has managed to outsell the Toyota Innova Crysta albeit by a small margin. The Japanese carmaker sold 30,551 units of the Crysta while Kia sold 30,953 units of the Carens.

The pricing does play a huge difference in sales amongst the Carens and the Crysta, however, when looking at the segment, the latter did manage to outsell the Renault Triber, the Maruti Suzuki XL6, Kia Carnival, and even the Mahindra Marazzo, which are all priced lower than the Japanese carmaker’s Innova Crysta, apart from the Kia Carnival.

