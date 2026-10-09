JSW Motors to unveil passenger vehicle brand in December

JSW Motors is entering India’s passenger vehicle market with a standalone brand launching in December in Mumbai. Its first product, a Jetour T2-based plug-in hybrid SUV named Combat, will debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo before launch, supported by standalone experience showrooms.

JSW Motors is set to enter India’s passenger vehicle market with its own brand in December, with the company expected to announce its brand name, product roadmap and model line-up at an event in Mumbai on December 3-4, according to industry sources.

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While it remains unclear whether the company will unveil a vehicle at the event, it plans to showcase its upcoming sport utility vehicles (SUVs) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, beginning February 4, 2027, ahead of a formal price announcement. The showcase will offer the public an early look at the products as JSW Group prepares to establish an independent presence in the passenger vehicle market.

The first model is expected to be an SUV named Combat, based on a vehicle from China’s Jetour brand, part of Chery Group. The SUV is expected to be showcased with a petrol plug-in hybrid powertrain, sources told FE. A retro-styled SUV derived from another Chery model is likely to follow as the company builds its India portfolio.

The company has begun appointing dealerships ahead of its market entry. Its initial retail strategy is expected to focus on key metros, including Mumbai and Delhi, with company-operated showrooms designed as experience-led brand-building hubs, similar to the retail approach adopted by global electric vehicle makers such as Tesla.

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These outlets will showcase the first SUV as well as future products, which are expected to span multiple powertrains. Alongside the company-owned facilities, JSW Motors is expected to establish a conventional dealership network closer to the launch of its first vehicle.

The new brand will have a distinct retail identity from JSW MG Motor India. Sources said the company has no immediate plans to use the existing MG showroom network, including its standard outlets and premium MG Select stores, to retail vehicles under the new marque.