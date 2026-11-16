JSW Motors to go solo on dealerships

JSW Motors is launching an independent dealership network with around 50 outlets by early 2027, introducing new SUV models with hybrid and electric powertrains to establish its own brand identity.

JSW Motors is setting up an independent dealership network for its entry into the passenger vehicle market, choosing not to use the existing retail infrastructure of JSW MG Motor India as it prepares to launch a new automobile brand.

The company has finalised multiple dealer partnerships across Tier-I and Tier-II cities and plans to have around 50 dealerships operational by the end of this year or early next year, with the network eventually expanding to at least 100 touch points, sources told FE.

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The decision to build a separate retail network, rather than leverage MG’s existing showrooms and premium MG Select outlets, underlines JSW’s intention to establish its new marque as an independent automobile brand. The dealerships are expected to have a distinct identity and offer a premium retail experience, with multiple units of each model on display.

The company is targeting at least two outlets in major cities during the initial phase. In Mumbai, its first outlet is planned in Prabhadevi, while dealerships in Andheri and Borivli are expected to become operational by January. Multiple dealer partners have also been appointed in other major cities.

The retail expansion is being timed with an aggressive product rollout. JSW Motors will showcase its first model, the Jetour T2-based Combat SUV, on December 4, when bookings are also expected to open. The SUV will come with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, similar to the MG Tomahawk SUV. Deliveries are likely to begin in the second half of January 2027, sources said. The company plans to introduce a new model every three to four months, with its second SUV expected to reach showrooms by April, followed by another launch around July and a further model by Diwali. It is targeting at least four products in its portfolio by the end of 2027.

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Apart from the Combat, JSW is testing two other SUVs. These include a retro-styled electric SUV based on the Chery iCar V25 and another model based on the Jaecoo J5, with a petrol-hybrid powertrain. Both have been internally confirmed for an India launch, sources said. A fourth product, expected towards the end of 2027, could be an electric version of the Combat SUV. The proposed line-up will give the company a presence across plug-in hybrid, petrol-hybrid and pure electric segments.