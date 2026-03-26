JSW Motors partners Dassault Systèmes for future vehicle platforms

Under the collaboration, JSW Motors will deploy Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform as the digital backbone across its vehicle lifecycle, spanning design, engineering and manufacturing.

JSW Motors has entered into a strategic partnership with France-based Dassault Systèmes to accelerate development of its upcoming new energy vehicle (NEV) portfolio, as the company builds a technology-led mobility ecosystem in India

Under the collaboration, JSW Motors will deploy Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform as the digital backbone across its vehicle lifecycle, spanning design, engineering and manufacturing. The partnership is aimed at reducing development timelines, improving efficiency and enabling sustainable manufacturing practices. The platform will support a modular and scalable vehicle architecture, allowing JSW Motors to develop multiple vehicle formats across its NEV portfolio.

ALSO READ JSW MG Motor EV sales fall in February despite 46% market growth



Ranjan Nayak, CEO, JSW Motors, said the partnership will help embed advanced digital capabilities across operations. “We are building a technology-led mobility ecosystem in India and partnering Dassault Systèmes will help accelerate development timelines and enhance quality,” he said, adding that the company is also deepening localisation through supplier partnerships.

Deepak NG, Managing Director, India, Dassault Systèmes, said the 3DEXPERIENCE platform will support innovation and scalability. “It will enable end-to-end integration from design to manufacturing, helping drive efficiency, agility and competitiveness,” he said.

ALSO READ JSW Motors readies India entry, begins dealer hunt





The move comes as JSW Motors ramps up investments to build a globally competitive EV ecosystem, backed by a greenfield manufacturing facility in Maharashtra. The company is positioning itself to combine local manufacturing with various international technology partnerships to strengthen domestic value creation and supply chain resilience. JSW Motors’ first product, a plug-in hybrid SUV, is expected to go on sale by end of this year.