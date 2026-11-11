JSW likely to be principal exhibitor at Auto Expo 2027

The JSW Group is set to be the principal exhibitor at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027, showcasing electric vehicles, SUVs, and innovative automotive technologies in a pavilion larger than Tata Motors’.

The JSW Group is likely to emerge as the principal exhibitor at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027, with a pavilion potentially larger than Tata Motors‘, according to sources. The group is expected to occupy Hall 1, bringing its expanding automotive businesses and brands under one roof.

The third edition of Bharat Mobility Global Expo will be held from February 4-9, 2027, across Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi in New Delhi

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The pavilion is likely to showcase JSW MG Motor India’s existing and upcoming passenger vehicle line-up, including models earmarked for its premium Select outlets. JSW Greentech’s commercial vehicle business is also expected to display electric trucks and buses, including its vestibule bus project.

The group’s upcoming JSW Motors SUV brand is likely to showcase at least four models. Volkswagen vehicles could also feature if the proposed partnership between JSW and the German automaker is finalised in time for the event.

Tata Motors’ pavilion at the 2025 edition spanned around 6,000 square metres, making it one of the largest at the Expo.

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The show is expected to feature over 1,750 exhibitors across 11 concurrent shows, spread over more than 2.5 lakh square metres, with visitor numbers projected to exceed 10 lakh.

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At the curtain raiser on November 10, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said exhibition space was likely to be fully booked. Organisers will assess demand to plan expansion, with the government aiming to provide 1.5-2 times the existing space by the fourth edition. Goyal also urged the industry to tap international markets and called for at least 25,000 overseas visitors at the Expo.

The event will cover conventional automotive segments as well as emerging areas such as air mobility, urban mass transit, agri-mobility, batteries and energy solutions, with a focus on electrification, connected vehicles, artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing.