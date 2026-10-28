JSW Greentech bags first order for 100 electric trucks

JSW Greentech secures first commercial order for 100 AMPSTAR electric tractor trucks for industrial freight between Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, aiming to save diesel and reduce emissions with advanced battery-swapping support.

JSW Greentech has secured its first commercial order for 100 AMPSTAR 4×2 55-tonne electric tractor trucks, which will be deployed for industrial freight operations at JSW Cement’s Vijayanagar facility.

The trucks will transport clinker and slag between Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh and Vijayanagar in Karnataka, covering an approximately 330-km corridor. The operation is expected to handle around 1.25 lakh tonnes of cargo per month, with Paradeep Parivahan Limited as the logistics partner and JSW Eco-Mobility providing Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) solutions.

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The order comes just over a month after the AMPSTAR brand was unveiled, marking its transition towards commercial deployment. JSW Greentech said its AMPSTAR 4×2 and 6×4 electric tractor trucks have also received certification under the Central Motor Vehicle Rules from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).

JSW Eco-Mobility plans to establish four battery-swapping stations along the corridor to support the fleet. The model is intended to reduce vehicle downtime

According to JSW Greentech, the deployment is expected to save approximately 4.5 crore litres of diesel and avoid around 6,250 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions over the contract period. The company has not disclosed the contract duration or calculation methodology for these estimates.

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Sumit Mittal, CEO of JSW Greentech, said the deployment marks an important milestone for AMPSTAR, with the company looking to build an integrated electric mobility ecosystem combining heavy-duty vehicles, battery infrastructure and logistics operations.

The vehicles are being manufactured at the JSW Greentech’s new 90-acre greenfield manufacturing facility at AURIC in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, with a planned annual capacity of 15,000 electric buses and trucks. Additionally, JSW will also introduce its own SUV brand, likely to be called JSW Motors on December 4 in India.