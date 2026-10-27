JLR gets over half of first round quota under UK trade pact

Jaguar Land Rover India has been allocated a quota to import 325 cars at concessional duties under the India-UK CETA agreement, with the government approving six applications against a 4,200-unit quota for 2026.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India has been allocated a quota to import 325 cars at concessional duties under the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), accounting for more than half of the 642 units approved by the government in the first round of allocations.

The government has approved six applications out of eight received against a quota of 4,200 cars made available for imports at preferential duties in 2026, the first year of the trade pact’s implementation. The agreement came into force on July 15, leaving less than six months in the calendar year.

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BMW India and Skoda Auto Volkswagen India have been allocated quotas of 75 cars each. Among dealerships, Select Cars has secured approval for 77 units, K U N Motor Company for 60 and Infinity Cars for 30.

Under CETA, India has committed to allowing imports of 20,000 cars in the first year at preferential duties. However, given the pact’s mid-year implementation, the government has limited the quota available for the remainder of 2026 to 4,200 units.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) invited applications on July 21, less than a week after the agreement took effect, with August 9 set as the deadline.

Only original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), dealers and channel partners authorised by UK vehicle manufacturers were eligible to apply for the tariff-rate quota (TRQ). Applicants were also required to furnish a pre-purchase agreement from the OEM specifying the number of UK-origin vehicles to be supplied during the quota year.

The preferential duty structure offers a significant reduction from India’s standard import tariffs on automobiles, particularly for larger and high-end vehicles.

Under the agreement, basic customs duty on cars with engine capacity of up to 1,500 cc has been reduced to 50% from 66%. The duty has also been fixed at 50% for petrol cars with engine capacity above 1,500 cc but below 3,000 cc, and diesel cars above 1,500 cc but up to 2,500 cc.

The steepest reduction is for larger vehicles, with customs duty on petrol cars above 3,000 cc and diesel cars above 2,500 cc cut to 30% from 110% under the preferential regime.

The government has also opened a separate quota for motor vehicles used for the transport of goods, allowing imports at a concessional duty of 37%, compared with the standard rate of 44%.

The quotas are intended to provide eligible importers access to the lower tariff rates negotiated under CETA, subject to the agreement’s origin requirements and the conditions governing quota allocation.