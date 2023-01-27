JK Tyre launches new premium range of SUV tyres, opens 5 new stores in Maharashtra

JK Tyre has launched two new tyres under the Ranger Series, the HPe and X-AT, while also opening five new dealerships across Maharashtra.

JK Tyre has launched its new range of SUV tyres in India, called the Ranger HPe and X-AT. The two new tyres will be sold alongside JK Tyre’s existing Ranger series and the company claims that they are specifically designed to cater to the fast-growing SUV segment in India.

Speaking of the new products, the new Ranger HPe is designed specifically for the electric SUV segment. The Ranger HPe is developed with XPolymer3 technology, making it more durable and range efficient. The tyre is designed to improve the handling of the vehicle and offer better comfort as well.

The Range X-AT tyres, on the other hand, are designed for extreme conditions, says the company. The company says that the new JK Tyre Ranger X-AT is designed to offer better steering stability and durability in extreme conditions.

Also, to complement the new offerings, JK Tyre has inaugurated 5 new dealerships in Maharashtra — Nashik, Nagpur, Dhule, Lasal Gaun, and Malegaun. These new dealerships will offer computerised wheel alignment, balancing, and automated tyre-changing services amongst others.

Speaking at the launch of the new products, Anuj Kathuria, President JK Tyre, said, “Our Ranger series has been well-received by our customers and the two new latest editions Ranger HPe and Ranger X-AT are designed in a way that will further elevate the customers SUV experience.”